Cummins reports lower net profit

July 31 U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc reported lower second-quarter net earnings and revenue, as it had warned, and said growth in North America had helped offset weakness in international markets.

Cummins on Tuesday reported net earnings of $469 million, or $2.47 per share, down from $505 million, or $2.60 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding gains from divestitures, Cummins said earnings had risen to $2.45 per share from $2.41.

Revenue declined 4 percent to $4.45 billion, but was flat excluding the effects of divestitures and currency fluctuations.

The company expects full-year revenue of $18 billion.