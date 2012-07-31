Cummins reports lower net profit

July 31 U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc
reported lower second-quarter net earnings and revenue, as it
had warned, and said growth in North America had helped offset
weakness in international markets.
Cummins on Tuesday reported net earnings of $469 million, or
$2.47 per share, down from $505 million, or $2.60 a share, a
year earlier.
Excluding gains from divestitures, Cummins said earnings had
risen to $2.45 per share from $2.41.
Revenue declined 4 percent to $4.45 billion, but was flat
excluding the effects of divestitures and currency fluctuations.
The company expects full-year revenue of $18 billion.