版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 20:49 BJT

Cummins posts higher-than-expected 4th-qtr profit

Feb 6 Cummins Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as strong sales of engines and other vehicle components to truck makers in North America and Europe offset weakness in emerging markets, including India and Mexico.

The company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $432 million, or $2.32 a share, up from $404 million, or $2.14 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales rose 7 percent to $4.6 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the Columbus, Indiana-based company to post a profit $1.98 a share on sales of $4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐