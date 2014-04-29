Cummins beats, raises forecast on North America strength

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
April 29 Cummins Inc posted results on Tuesday that topped analysts expectations and raised its full-year forecast as strong demand for its engines and vehicle components in North America offset weakness in many other parts of the world.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company, which makes diesel engines, fuel and air controls, as well as electrical power generators, reported a first-quarter profit of $338 million, or $1.83 a share, up from $282 million, or $1.49 a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 12 percent to $4.4 billion, driven by a 25 percent jump in North American revenues, which offset flat international sales.
Analysts, on average, expected Cummins to report a profit of $1.67 a share.
The company also said it now expects full-year sales to increase in a range of between 6 percent and 10 percent, up from a previous range of between 4 percent and 8 percent.
Cummins shares were up about 3.3 percent at $150 in light, pre-market electronic trading after closing Monday's session at $145.20. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V