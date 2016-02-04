Cummins quarterly profit tumbles as global economic weakness hurts sales

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
CHICAGO Feb 4 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit as global economic weakness continued to hurt revenue and restructuring costs ate into its profits.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $161 million, or 92 cents a share, down 64 percent from $444 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.