Auto component maker Cummins raises sales forecast

July 28 Cummins Inc, the U.S. maker of
engines and other vehicle components, reported a 7.7 percent
rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year revenue
forecast, citing improving demand in North America.
Cummins now expects full-year sales to grow between 8
percent and 11 percent, up from the 6 to 10 percent it forecast
earlier.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $446 million,
or $2.43 per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from
$414 million, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)