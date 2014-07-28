UPDATE 1-Engine maker Cummins raises full-year sales forecast

(Adds details, estimates, share price)
July 28 Cummins Inc, which makes engines
and other vehicle components, reported a 7 percent rise in
quarterly revenue and raised its full-year revenue forecast,
citing improving demand from makers of pickup trucks and motor
homes in North America.
Cummins said it now expects sales to grow between 8 percent
and 11 percent in the year ending Dec. 31, higher than its
previous forecast of a rise of between 6 and 10 percent.
"Demand is growing in on-highway markets in North America
this year as the economy improves and we have gained market
share in medium duty truck and bus markets," Chief Executive Tom
Linebarger said in a statement.
Revenue from Cummins' businesses that make engines for
heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks and buses rose in the second
quarter ended June 29, the company said.
The two businesses fall within the company's engine-making
operations, which contributes 75 percent of total revenue.
Cummins' total revenue rose to $4.84 billion in the quarter
from $4.53 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company rose 7.7 percent to
$446 million, or $2.43 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.38 per share
on revenue of $4.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Cummins' shares were fell slightly in premarket trading on
Monday from their close of $150.15 on Friday.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Savio D'Souza)