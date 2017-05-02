版本:
Cummins profit jumps 23.4 pct

May 2 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales across its businesses.

Net income attributable to Cummins rose to $396 million, or $2.36 per share, in the first quarter ended April 2, from $321 million, or $1.87 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose about 7 percent to $4.59 billion.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company also raised its 2017 forecasts for revenue and earnings before interest and tax. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
