CVC to take over insurance firm Cunningham Lindsey

Oct 1 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in
Cunningham Lindsey Group Ltd in a deal that a source familiar
with the matter said valued the insurance claims management
company at up to $1 billion.
Cunningham Lindsey had been put up for sale by buyout firm
Stone Point Capital LLC and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
, hoping to fetch over $1 billion, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters in March.
The parties involved declined to disclose or comment on the
value of the transaction but the source familiar with the matter
said the deal valued Cunningham Lindsey at between $900 million
and $1 billion, including debt.
Fairfax, which according to a financial statement had a 43.4
percent stake in Cunningham Lindsey as of the end of June, said
it would receive about $260 million from the sale. This would
imply an equity valuation of about $600 million for the whole
company.
The North American insurance sector has seen few private
equity deals this year as low valuations have deterred many
company owners from selling. New Mountain Capital agreed to
assume control of AmWINS Group Inc, the largest wholesale
insurance broker in the United States by premiums placed, in a
$1.3 billion deal earlier this year.
Stone Point bought a controlling stake in Tampa,
Florida-based Cunningham Lindsey from Fairfax in December 2007
through its fourth private equity fund -- Trident IV -- paying
about C$88 million for a 51 percent interest.
Cunningham Lindsey's services include claims adjusting,
appraisal and claims and risk management for property and
casualty insurance losses. Its customers include insurance and
reinsurance companies, insurance syndicates, insurance brokers
and multinational corporations in 61 countries.
"CVC shares our vision for the future expansion of
Cunningham Lindsey, and together with our long-standing partners
Stone Point and Fairfax, will enable us to continue to expand
and enhance our position in the key insurance markets,"
Cunningham Lindsey CEO Philippe Bes said in a statement.
Bes will continue to manage the company and join its board
of directors while Stone Point and Fairfax, along with the
company's management team, will remain substantial and active
shareholders, CVC said.
Fairfax said it would invest up to approximately $35 million
of its proceeds from the sale in shares of Cunningham Lindsey on
closing of the transaction, expected by the end of the year, in
order to remain a minority shareholder.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
advised Cunningham Lindsey on the deal and Willis Capital
Markets and Advisory, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Clifford
Chance advised CVC. Bank of America, Morgan Stanley Senior
Funding Inc, RBC Capital Markets and UBS provided financing.