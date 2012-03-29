Insurance co Cunningham Lindsey for sale-sources

* Could sell for 10 times EBITDA, over $1 bln -sources
* Stone Point also selling Genex -sources
* Latest in line of insurance M&A deals
By Paritosh Bansal and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, March 29 Cunningham Lindsey, an
insurance claims management company controlled by buyout firm
Stone Point Capital LLC, is up for sale and could fetch more
than $1 billion, sources familiar with the situation said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is advising Cunningham
Lindsey on the auction, the sources said, adding that the
company is expected to draw interest from private equity firms.
Stone Point owns a majority stake in Cunningham Lindsey,
while property-casualty insurer and reinsurer Fairfax Financial
Holdings Ltd owns a large minority stake. First round
bids are expected near the end of this month, the sources said.
Separately, Stone Point is also selling Genex Services Inc,
a care management service provider to insurance carriers, the
sources said. Stone Point bought Genex in March 2007. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch is advising on that sale as well, the
sources said.
Representatives of Stone Point and Genex declined to
comment, while spokespeople for Cunningham Lindsey and Fairfax
did not respond to a request for comment.
The asset sales signal a tentative pickup in deal activity
in the insurance industry, as valuations in some areas begin to
recover. Typically, the non-risk bearing segment of the
industry, such as insurance brokers, tend to see benefits of
increasing prices before the insurance companies themselves.
Last month, BB&T Corp said it would buy the life,
property and casualty insurance operations of Crump Group Inc -
the second largest wholesale insurance distributor in the United
States - from J.C. Flowers & Co LLC for $570 million in cash.
The deal valued the company at about nine times projected
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) and 1.8 times projected revenue.
AmWINS Group Inc, the largest wholesale insurance broker in
the United States measured by premiums placed, is also on the
block. The company's owners have put most of the company up for
sale, expecting about $1.5 billion, three people familiar with
the matter said earlier this month.
Shares of private equity-backed Guidewire Software Inc
, a provider of software to property and casualty
insurers, soared 32 percent in their debut on the New York Stock
Exchange in January. [ID: nL4E8CP86K]
These sale plans also come as private equity firms seize
opportunities across all sectors of the economy as markets thaw
again after what has been an exceptionally volatile period since
the financial crisis of 2008.
Private equity has often been stuck holding on to
investments longer than it had hoped as markets have roiled both
their traditional ways to exit investments -- initial public
offerings and outright sales.
LARGE RETURNS
Stone Point bought a controlling stake in Cunningham Lindsey
from Fairfax in December 2007 through its fourth private equity
fund -- Trident IV -- paying about C$88 million for a 51 percent
interest.
It owned 43.2 percent of the company as of the end of 2011,
with a fair value of about $230 million. Cunningham Lindsey's
senior managers have invested about $10 million in the company.
In January last year, Cunningham Lindsey bought the U.S.
loss-adjusting business of GAB Robins North America Inc. It did
not disclose the terms of the deal.
Sources said Cunningham had an EBITDA of around $120
million, which at a multiple of 10 times would value the company
at more than $1 billion.
Cunningham Lindsey's services include claims adjusting,
appraisal and claims and risk management for property and
casualty insurance losses. Its customers include insurance and
reinsurance companies, insurance syndicates, insurance brokers
and multinational corporations.
Stone Point has raised and managed five private equity funds
- the Trident Funds - with combined committed capital of $9
billion.