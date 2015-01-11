MOVES-Ex-Blackstone director named top aide to New York governor

NEW YORK Jan 11 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
has appointed Bill Mulrow, a former senior managing director at
Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest alternative asset
manager, as secretary to the governor, according to a statement
on Sunday.
The move comes shortly after Cuomo began his second term as
governor and accompanies a wide number of other personnel moves,
including the naming of Mary Beth Labate as budget director for
the New York State Division of the Budget and Linda Lacewell as
counselor to the governor. Bob Megna, formerly the budget
director, has been named acting executive director of the New
York State Thruway Authority.
Mulrow, who has more than three decades of experience in
business, government and politics, will be replacing Lawrence
Schwartz, who is leaving the administration for the private
sector. Mulrow has worked in both private and public sectors,
according to the statement, including as a senior advisor to
former Governor Mario Cuomo's reelection campaign in 1990.
Mulrow was also Andrew Cuomo's appointee as the chairman of
the New York State Housing Finance Agency and the State of New
York Mortgage Agency.
