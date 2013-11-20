BRIEF-Curis announces C$7 mln private placement financing

Nov 20 Curis Resources Ltd : * Announces C$7 million private placement financing * Will issue 11.7 million common shares of co at a price of C$0.60 per share * Proceeds from private placement to be used to advance development of curis'

in-situ copper recovery project in Florence, Arizona * To issue shares to Taseko Mines which will then own 17 percent of co shares