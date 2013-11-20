BRIEF-Curis announces C$7 mln private placement financing

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Curis Resources Ltd : * Announces C$7 million private placement financing * Will issue 11.7 million common shares of co at a price of C$0.60 per share * Proceeds from private placement to be used to advance development of curis'
in-situ copper recovery project in Florence, Arizona * To issue shares to Taseko Mines which will then own 17 percent of co shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: