版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Curis announces C$7 mln private placement financing

Nov 20 Curis Resources Ltd : * Announces C$7 million private placement financing * Will issue 11.7 million common shares of co at a price of C$0.60 per share * Proceeds from private placement to be used to advance development of curis'

in-situ copper recovery project in Florence, Arizona * To issue shares to Taseko Mines which will then own 17 percent of co shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐