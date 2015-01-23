U.S. investors favor currency hedged Europe ETFs as euro tumbles

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. investors stung by the
falling euro who want to stay invested in Europe are turning to
exchange-traded funds designed to strip out the impact of the
region's currency.
The biggest among so-called "currency hedged" ETFs, the
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity ETF, has already added
some $576 million in new money since last Friday, and nearly $1
billion since the start of the year, ETF.com data show.
"Currencies have become a huge part of global equity
returns," said Art Laffer Jr., a Nashville investment manager
who uses a currency hedged ETF for his exposure to Germany.
A currency hedged ETF strips out the foreign currency return
of a given fund by investing in foreign currency forward
contracts and rolling them, typically on a monthly basis. This
can have a major impact on returns for U.S. investors in a
region like Europe, where the euro has dropped dramatically.
The WisdomTree hedged Europe ETF, for example, is up some
8.7 percent year-to-date, compared to some of the biggest
unhedged Europe ETFs, the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and
the iShares Europe ETF, which are both up about 1.1
percent this year.
On Friday, the euro dropped to an 11-year low against
the dollar, after the European Central Bank announced on
Thursday it would inject a trillion euros into the euro zone to
revive a sluggish economy. It has fallen nearly 7 percent
against the dollar so far in January, on track for its worst
monthly performance in more than three years.
Among other currency hedged funds that are outperforming
their unhedged counterparts, the Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF
is up 7.6 percent year-to-date, far more than the 1.1
percent for the unhedged iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF is up about
8.7 percent year-to-date, outperforming the 2 percent gain for
the unhedged iShares MSCI Germany ETF.
Major U.S. ETF providers like BlackRock Inc,
WisdomTree Investments and Deutsche Bank AG
have all been rolling out new currency hedged funds over the
past year to take advantage of the money that has been flowing
into the ETFs.
WisdomTree's HEDJ, for example, was one of the biggest ETF
asset gatherers last year, adding $5 billion in new money and
growing its assets nine-fold over the year.
