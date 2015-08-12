Retailer-backed mobile wallet to rival Apple Pay set for test

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 12 A retailer-backed rival to Apple
Inc's Apple Pay mobile wallet will be tested with
customers in a handful of stores in the next few weeks,
ratcheting up competition in an increasingly cluttered market.
CurrentC was developed by a consortium of retailers under
the Merchant Customer Exchange, which includes Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, Target Corp and Best Buy Co Inc.
The mobile wallet will appear in stores of about half a
dozen retailers in Columbus, Ohio, MCX Chief Executive Officer
Brian Mooney told Reuters.
"We are currently in a beta with several of our merchants
and employees, and we will now extend that beta to the public in
the next few weeks," Mooney said. He did not provide specifics
about timing or name the participating retailers.
CurrentC lets shoppers pay for items with their phones and
pulls up a scannable code to initiate transactions. It has been
in development for nearly three years and is the latest entrant
in a segment increasingly dominated by Apple, Google Inc
and others.
Customer demand for mobile wallets has been slow, and
analysts agree that they are used for only a tiny percentage of
U.S. retail transactions.
Verifone Systems Inc and Wakefield Research's online
survey released in January found that mobile wallets accounted
for about 4 percent of overall payments for U.S. in-store retail
transactions.
Many payment experts said they were skeptical that the
retailer-backed system could gain traction, let alone thwart
the easier-to-use Apple Pay system.
Apple Pay relies on a fingerprint scanner that can process a
payment without requiring the customer to unlock the phone or
open an app. Those steps, which CurrentC uses, have slowed
adoption of other mobile payment systems.
Mooney said CurrentC hopes to improve customer adoption
rates by offering shoppers loyalty rewards every time they use
their phone to make a payment, a feature that most of its
competitors do not offer.
MCX also hopes to find broader adoption among merchants,
which could link the app with checking accounts, gift cards and
their own private-label cards.
Doing so saves money by eliminating the 1 percent to 3
percent fee that retailers pay every time they process a credit
card transaction via the existing networks.
MCX's 40 merchant partners operate nearly 110,000 retail
locations and process about $1 trillion in purchases every year.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)