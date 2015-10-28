Retailer-backed mobile wallet CurrentC expands U.S. customer test

LAS VEGAS Oct 28 A retailer-backed mobile
wallet that rivals Apple Inc's Apple Pay has expanded
its customer test to 200 stores at 12 large retailers in Ohio,
its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
CurrentC has been developed by a consortium of retailers
under the Merchant Customer Exchange, which includes Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Target Corp and Best Buy Co Inc
In August, MCX said its wallet was being tested in a handful
of stores in Columbus, Ohio.
MCX may expand the test gradually to other states in the
first quarter of next year, CEO Brian Mooney told Reuters in an
interview at the Money 20/20 payments conference in Las Vegas.
"Customers who have used the product are using it more than
once a week," he said.
CurrentC lets shoppers pay for items with their phones and
pulls up a code that is scanned to initiate transactions. It has
been in development for nearly three years and is the latest
entrant in a segment increasingly dominated by Apple Inc
, Google's Android Pay and Samsung Electronic Co
Samsung Pay.
MCX hopes to find broader adoption among merchants by
linking its app with checking accounts, gift cards and their own
private-label cards in order to eliminate the 1 percent to 3
percent fee that retailers pay every time they process a credit
card transaction via the existing networks.
On Monday, it signed a deal with Chase to accept payments
through the bank's technology.
"Any merchant who accepts CurrentC will accept Chase Pay,"
Mooney said.
MCX's 40 merchant partners operate almost 110,000 retail
locations and process about $1 trillion in purchases every year.
