Gore's Current TV hires bankers to assess future-source

By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 Current TV, the liberal
cable news channel started by former Vice President Al Gore, has
hired JP Morgan and The Raine Group to assess strategic
options that may include a sale or strategic partnership with
another media company, according to a person with knowledge of
the operation.
The channel, founded in 2005 by Gore and businessman Joel
Hyatt, is also seeking new funding and talking with venture
capitalists and other parties, the person said on condition of
anonymity because the talks were private.
"Current has been approached many times by media companies
interested in acquiring our company," Hyatt said in a statement
provided by the company.
"This year alone, we have had three inquiries. As a
consequence, we thought it might be useful to engage expertise
to help us evaluate our strategic options."
The New York Post first reported that Current TV was seeking
a buyer.
The channel withdrew a planned initial public offering in
2009, and raised venture capital instead to supplement funds
already provided by Hyatt, co-founder of Hyatt Legal Services.
Hyatt is Current's chief executive. Gore is its chairman.
After a series of programming changes, Current TV
programming includes a lineup of talk shows hosted by former New
York Governor Elliot Spitzer, former Michigan Governor Jennifer
Granholm, and other Democratic politicians.
In March, Current TV fired commentator Keith Olbermann after
what it described as a difference in "values." It has since
hired California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom to host a weekly
show.