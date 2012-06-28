版本:
Curtiss-Wright cuts 2nd-qtr, full-year EPS outlook on charges

June 28 Curtiss-Wright Corp cut its second-quarter and full-year earnings outlook to reflect charges associated with the restructuring of a segment and unanticipated investments in China.

The company now expects second-quarter earnings of 44 cents to 48 cents per share, down from its prior outlook of 60 cents to 64 cents per share.

It expects full-year earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share. It had earlier forecast earnings of $2.58 to $2.68 for the period.

