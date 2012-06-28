Curtiss-Wright cuts 2nd-qtr, full-year EPS outlook on charges

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
June 28 Curtiss-Wright Corp cut its second-quarter and full-year earnings outlook to reflect charges associated with the restructuring of a segment and unanticipated investments in China.
The company now expects second-quarter earnings of 44 cents to 48 cents per share, down from its prior outlook of 60 cents to 64 cents per share.
It expects full-year earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share. It had earlier forecast earnings of $2.58 to $2.68 for the period.
* Nickel down, but supply worries fuel large gains since lat Jan. (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 EnBW, Germany's third largest utility group, said it had teamed up with Canada's Enbridge Inc for its offshore park Hohe See in the North Sea, which has an investment volume of around 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion).
* Enbridge - Company to participate in construction,operation of project. Once in service in late 2019, company's total investment in project to be $1.7 billion