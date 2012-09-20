Curtiss-Wright says Pennsylvania strike to hurt 2012 results

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Aerospace and defense component maker Curtiss-Wright Corp said its full-year results are likely to be significantly hurt because of a strike by 300 workers at a plant in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.
Contractual agreements between the electro-mechanical division of the company's flow control segment and its two unions expired on Aug. 18.
While employees associated with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike after the company submitted a wage offer, 130 workers represented by the Association of Westinghouse Salaried Employees (AWSE) continued to work through the wage negotiations.
Curtiss-Wright said it has implemented contingency plans for the facility, which remains open, and has reached a tentative agreement with the AWSE.
Shares of the company closed at $32.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.