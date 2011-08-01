Planned Cushing crude line open season extended

NEW YORK Aug 1 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD.N) and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP.N) extended the open commitment season for the planned Double E crude oil pipeline for the second time, giving shippers more time to commit pipeline capacity.

The companies announced late last week they extended the end of the open interest season for the pipeline, which will stretch from Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston, Texas, to Aug. 12, two weeks later than the previously revised end date.

The open interest season was originally scheduled to end on July 8 but was then postponed to July 29.

Enterprise and its 50 percent joint-venture partner Energy Transfer are looking for long-term commitments during a so-called open season to determine whether to go ahead with construction of the 450,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)