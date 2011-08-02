CORRECTED - UPDATE 2-Cushing oil pipe faces 2nd commitment delay

(Corrects penultimate paragraph to show Edward Morse is Global
Head of Commodities Research at Citigroup, not Credit Suisse)
* Enterprise, Energy Transfer extend open season
* Extension is the second in less than a month's time
* New open interest season slated to end Aug. 12
* Pipeline still expected to start by late 2012
Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, Aug 1 A major new pipeline that would
help ease a glut of landlocked U.S. crude is struggling to win
customer support against rival projects, analysts say, forcing
operators to delay a key deadline for a second time.
Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD.N) and Energy Transfer
Partners (ETP.N), which recently entered a joint venture to
build the Double E pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Houston,
Texas, on Friday extended the open commitment season to Aug.
12, two weeks later than the previously revised end date.
The second delay in a month suggests that their bid to
build the 450,000 barrels-per-day pipeline by the end of 2012
might have run into problems, analysts said.
The near-record $20 gap between benchmark U.S. crude oil
futures priced in Cushing and similar-quality seaborne grades
priced against Europe's Brent would seem incentive enough to
ship more oil south, easing the deep discounts now caused by
the lack of pipeline capacity.
But with shippers also looking at the Keystone XL line and
new projects in south Texas that promise to connect U.S. Gulf
Coast refineries with the gushing oil fields of the Eagle Ford
shale prospect, producers seem to be reluctant to commit.
"Potential shippers are trying to figure out the best deal
because once you lock yourself on one of these commitments, you
lose flexibility," said Matthew Partridge, senior downstream
analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
The open interest season -- a period during which the
midstream companies secure long-term contracts with oil
companies for a guaranteed use of some of the line's daily
capacity -- was originally scheduled to end on July 8 but was
then postponed to July 29.
Enterprise said the open commitment period was extended at
the request of interested shippers who "needed a little more
time to finalize long-term agreements for capacity," according
to company spokesman Rick Rainey.
A TEXAS GLUT?
Analysts said the pipeline, which will only carry light
sweet crude, is not grabbing oil companies' attention as much
as the potential extension of TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO)
Keystone line, which will carry both heavy and light crude if
approved by U.S. regulators later this year.
The Double E line also faces competition from multiple
Eagle Ford pipeline projects currently on midstream companies'
drawing boards.
In fact, both Enterprise and Energy Transfer have proposed
other projects to carry light sweet crude from the Eagle Ford
shale prospect to refineries in the Houston area. Enterprise
alone has an ongoing two-phase pipeline project that will carry
350,000 bpd of Eagle Ford crude to the Houston refinery hub
when completed in July 2012.
Eagle Ford production doubled in two months and now stands
at 160,000 bpd, according to energy consultancy Bentek.
[ID:nN1E76Q250]
Pricing is another issue, according to analysts. The
midstream companies have set the tariff on the Double E line
high enough to guarantee profit but the rates might be higher
than what shippers are willing to pay, according to Edward
Morse, Global Head of Commodities Research at Citigroup.
"Why pay a lot on a five year commitment when other lines
might be available later on with a much lower tariff," Morse
asked.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)