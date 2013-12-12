Cushing-to-Texas pipeline to start 2nd quarter 2014 -owner

NEW YORK Dec 12 The Seaway Twin pipeline, which
will take oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Texas coast, will
likely start up in the second quarter of this year, according to
one of its owners.
Traders are watching the timing of the 450,000
barrel-per-day pipeline, one of several major projects that are
reshaping the domestic crude oil market. The pipeline will more
than double the capacity of the existing Seaway line and drain
supplies at Cushing.
Some analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, Goldman
Sachs and Simmons International have referred to a first-quarter
start in recently-published research. But senior executives at
its two co-owners, Enterprise Products Partners and
Enbridge Inc., have only said that it will start up by
the middle of next year.
An Enterprise spokesman this week said that the second
quarter was the most likely time for commissioning the line,
pointing to a comment by senior vice president Bill Ordemann,
who said in late October that it would "probably" be in service
in the second quarter of 2014.
The timing is important as oil traders bet that crude prices
will sharply fall once the pipeline starts running and the Gulf
Coast market gets saturated with oil. U.S. crude oil futures spreads have lately been volatile as a result.
PIPELINE BOOM
The Seaway Twin line will run parallel to the existing,
reversed Seaway pipeline from Cushing, the delivery point for
the U.S. oil futures contract, to Jones Creek, Texas.
It is one of a handful of pipelines that oil firms are
building to move crude from Cushing to the Gulf Coast after oil
from U.S. shale boom and Canadian oil-sand fields was left
bottled up in the Midwest over the past few years.
TransCanada also plans to commission the southern
leg of Keystone XL, now known as the Gulf Coast pipeline, by
mid-January. Last week, near-term U.S. oil prices jumped higher
when the firm began filling the 700,000 bpd line from Cushing to
Port Arthur, Texas.
Together, the Seaway Twin and the Gulf Coast line could add
up to 1.2 million bpd of crude takeaway capacity at Cushing, and
run the risk of depleting inventories at the hub faster than
they can be replaced.
Enterprise and partner Enbridge also plan to
complete additional projects early next year, which will remove
bottlenecks in the Gulf Coast region.
A 65-mile, 36-inch diameter lateral from Jones Creek to
Enterprise's ECHO terminal in Houston will be completed in
January, allowing the reversed, older Seaway line to run closer
to its 400,000 bpd capacity.
Market sources say the reversed Seaway line is now running
at 80 percent of that capacity.
Another 30-inch diameter pipeline will connect the ECHO
terminal to refineries in Beaumont and Port Arthur Texas by
mid-next year.