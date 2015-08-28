EU clears DTZ's purchase of Cushman & Wakefield

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BRUSSELS Aug 28 The European Commission said on Friday it had approved DTZ's planned purchase of peer Cushman & Wakefield Inc for an estimated $2 billion to create one of the world's largest real estate services companies.
The combined group, which will have more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue and 250 offices in more than 50 countries, will retain the Cushman & Wakefield name.
"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because of the companies' low combined market shares and the presence of a number of strong competitors," the Commission said in a statement.
DTZ is the commercial real estate services company backed by private equity firm TPG
Italian holding company Exor controls Cushman & Wakefield. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.