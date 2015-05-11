版本:
TPG-backed DTZ to buy Cushman & Wakefield for $2 bln - WSJ

May 11 DTZ, a commercial real-estate-services firm backed by private-equity firm TPG, agreed to buy Cushman & Wakefield Inc for $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The combined company, which will have more than $5 billion in annual revenue and 250 offices in more than 50 countries, will retain the Cushman & Wakefield name, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1F0Wn0N)

Last month, Italian holding company Exor, which controls Cushman & Wakefield, said it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for the real-estate services company.

Reuters could not immediately reach Cushman & Wakefield and TPG for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

