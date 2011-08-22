Ex-Duane Reade chief gets 3 years in fraud case

* Anthony Cuti was convicted last year

* Said to have inflated income of drug store chain

By Andrew Longstreth

NEW YORK, Aug 22 Former Duane Reade Chief Executive Officer Anthony Cuti was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison after a jury convicted him last year in connection to an accounting fraud at the drug store chain.

In sentencing Cuti, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan called him a "gifted, arrogant, driven, and entitled individual" who "bullied people into committing fraudulent acts to make the company look better than it actualwas."

Batts ordered Cuti to pay a $5 million fine and to report to prison on Jan. 31, 2012.

U.S. prosecutors charged Cuti and former Duane Reade Chief Financial Officer William Tennant in 2008 with falsely inflating the chain's income and lowering expenses between 2000 and 2005.

In June 2010, a federal jury in Manhattan found Cuti guilty of securities fraud, conspiracy and making false statements in Securities and Exchange filings. Tennant was was found guilty of securities fraud, but cleared of charges of conspiracy and making false statements.

Tennant is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.

Drugstore operator Walgreen Co WAG.N bought Duane Reade last year from the private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners. Prosecutors said Oak Hill was given a false evaluation of Duane Reade when it purchased it in 2004 for $614 million.

The case is USA v Cuti et al, U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, No. 08-00972. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; editing by Andre Grenon)