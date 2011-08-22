Ex-Duane Reade chief gets 3 years in fraud case

* Anthony Cuti was convicted last year
* Said to have inflated income of drug store chain
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Former Duane Reade Chief
Executive Officer Anthony Cuti was sentenced on Monday to three
years in prison after a jury convicted him last year in
connection to an accounting fraud at the drug store chain.
In sentencing Cuti, U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Batts
in Manhattan called him a "gifted, arrogant, driven, and
entitled individual" who "bullied people into committing
fraudulent acts to make the company look better than it actualwas."
Batts ordered Cuti to pay a $5 million fine and to report
to prison on Jan. 31, 2012.
U.S. prosecutors charged Cuti and former Duane Reade Chief
Financial Officer William Tennant in 2008 with falsely
inflating the chain's income and lowering expenses between 2000
and 2005.
In June 2010, a federal jury in Manhattan found Cuti guilty
of securities fraud, conspiracy and making false statements in
Securities and Exchange filings. Tennant was was found guilty
of securities fraud, but cleared of charges of conspiracy and
making false statements.
Tennant is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 29.
Drugstore operator Walgreen Co WAG.N bought Duane Reade
last year from the private equity firm Oak Hill Capital
Partners. Prosecutors said Oak Hill was given a false
evaluation of Duane Reade when it purchased it in 2004 for $614
million.
The case is USA v Cuti et al, U.S. District Court of the
Southern District of New York, No. 08-00972.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; editing by Andre Grenon)