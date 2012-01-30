UPDATE 1-CVC in exclusive talks for Sweden's Ahlsell-sources

* CVC picked ahead of rivals BC Partners, Bain, Nordic
Capital -sources
* Staple financing package from Goldman Sachs and Nordea
-sources
* Tools group could fetch 1.8 billion euros for Cinven and
Goldman Sachs
By Simon Meads and Sven Nordenstam
LONDON/STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 Private equity
group CVC is in exclusive talks to buy Ahlsell, Sweden's largest
supplier of tools and building materials, in what could be the
biggest European buyout since M&A markets collapsed last summer,
people familiar with the situation said.
The Nordic markets continue to be a bright spot
for private equity activity while dealmaking has slumped across
the rest of Europe as concerns about the crisis in the euro zone
have cut access to debt financing.
CVC has been picked ahead of rival buyout groups BC
Partners, Bain Capital and Nordic Capital in a discreet sale
process for a limited field of prospective bidders, four people
familiar with the situation said.
Sellers Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners
had asked the rival private equity groups to table bids a
couple of weeks ago, and had been seeking some 16 billion
Swedish Crowns ($2.4 billion)for the business they bought in
2005 for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 bln).
That would make it the largest buyout in Europe since BC
Partners agreed to buy Swedish cable group Com Hem
for a similar price in July last year, and a sign that strong
financing appetite from the local banks is helping the region
outperform.
CVC has entered into a four-week exclusivity period in which
to try and secure a deal, one of the people said.
Cinven and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. CVC was not
immediately available for comment.
Ahlsell is the leading distributor of electrical,
refrigeration and heating and plumbing products to trade and DIY
enthusiasts in the region, with more than 230 stores in Sweden,
Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Russia.
It employs some 4,500 people and had sales of 14.7 billion
crowns in the first nine months of 2011, up 5 pct on the
previous year, according to the company's website.
In 2010, Ahlsell had sales in excess of 19 bln crowns.
A so-called "staple" financing package from Goldman Sachs
and Nordea has been made available to the bidders, some of the
sources said. Both banks have been advising on the sale process.
But CVC is likely to be looking for other financing options
as that debt package is on less attractive terms that the
existing deal for Cinven and Goldman Sachs's buyouts arm.
A deal would be a welcome boost for Cinven as the
European buyouts house, which also owns Italian aircraft parts
maker Avio and Pizza Express group Gondola, seeks to raise at
least 5 billion euros for its fifth buyout fund.