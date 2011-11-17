UPDATE 1-CVC to seek $2.6 bln refinancing for Australia's Nine-source

* Senior debt falls due in Feb. 2013

* CVC seen losing all its money on Nine-industry sources

* Break-up of assets would be counter-productive: analyst (Adds details)

By Victoria Thieberger

Nov 18 Private equity firm CVC Asia Pacific and its Nine Entertainment TV network will meet lenders on Friday to ask for an extension on refinancing about A$2.6 billion ($2.6 billion) in senior debt, a source told Reuters.

An extension on the deadline would give CVC time to work out how to restructure the debt, and perhaps allow for stronger growth in advertising revenues in the Australian television business after a cyclical slowdown.

Bankers will be asked to extend senior debt that falls due in February 2013, the person said.

The source with direct knowledge of the situation asked not to be named because of the confidential nature of the talks.

Nine has about 80 lenders, with hedge funds holding between 20 percent and 40 percent of the debt. Media reports have said the lenders are unlikely to agree to a refinancing at this stage.

In addition to the senior debt, Nine has about A$900 million in mezzanine debt which falls due in April 2014.

Nine is one of the largest private-equity owned companies in Australia, but CVC is expected to have lost all of its money on the investment made at the height of the buyout boom in 2006, according to industry sources.

A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment.

It spent about A$5.3 billion in debt and equity in acquiring the company in 2006 and 2007 from media baron James Packer.

Sources told Reuters in September that CVC was considering refinancing Nine's debt, after holding preliminary talks with lenders.

Last week, Nine's auditors Ernst & Young warned that CVC may be forced to sell assets to help service its debt, according to the Australian Financial Review.

CVC had to shelve plans for a multibillion-dollar float of Nine earlier this year as equity markets turned sour, and advertising revenue growth slowed in line with weak consumer spending.

Among the lenders to Nine are Australia's sovereign wealth fund the Future Fund and hedge funds Oaktree, Anchorage and Och-Ziff.

Media analysts have discounted media speculation that Nine would seek a break-up of its assets in order to help pay down debt.

In addition to Nine, one of Australia's three free-to-air television networks, the group also owns magazine publisher ACP, the online media company nineMSN, Acer Arena and ticketing agency Ticketek.

"Nine has done a very good job of doing cross-platform (advertising) sales," said Citi analyst Justin Diddams.

"If you have a number of market-leading assets and positions, it means advertisers and ad agencies have to deal with you. It provides broad coverage at a number of touch points for consumers," he said. (Editing by Ed Davies)