UPDATE 3-CVC asks for time on $2.6 bln debt for Australia's Nine-source

* Senior debt due in Feb. 2013
* Extension sought for two-and-a-half years
* Lenders considering on individual basis - source
* Break-up of assets would be counter-productive - analyst
By Victoria Thieberger
Nov 18 Private equity firm CVC Asia
Pacific and its Nine Entertainment TV network met with
lenders on Friday and asked for a two-and-a-half-year extension
on refinancing about A$2.6 billion ($2.6 billion) in senior
debt, sources told Reuters.
An extension on the deadline would give CVC time to work out
how to restructure the debt, and perhaps allow for stronger
growth in advertising revenues in the Australian television
business after a cyclical slowdown.
Bankers were asked to "amend and extend" the senior debt
that falls due in February 2013 by two-and-a-half years, two
sources, who had direct knowledge of the situation, said.
Lenders have four weeks to respond, with a
two third majority needed to agree to the changes, one of the
sources said.
They asked not to be named because of the confidential
nature of the talks, which accompanied a quarterly update on the
Nine business.
Nine has about 80 lenders, with hedge funds holding between
20 percent and 40 percent of the debt. Media reports have said
the lenders are unlikely to agree to a refinancing at this
stage.
One of the sources said the lenders will now need to
consider the proposal on an individual basis and decide their
position.
In addition to the senior debt, Nine has about A$900 million
in mezzanine debt which falls due in April 2014.
AUDITOR'S WARNING
Nine is one of the largest private-equity owned companies in
Australia, bought by CVC at the height of the buyout boom in
2006.
It spent about A$5.3 billion in debt and equity in acquiring
the company from media baron James Packer.
A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment on the debt
restructuring.
Last week, Nine's auditors Ernst & Young warned that CVC may
be forced to sell assets to help service its debt, according to
the Australian Financial Review.
CVC had to shelve plans for a multibillion-dollar float of
Nine earlier this year as equity markets turned sour, and
advertising revenue growth slowed in line with weak consumer
spending.
Among the lenders to Nine are Australia's sovereign wealth
fund, the Future Fund , and hedge funds Oaktree,
Anchorage and Och-Ziff.
Analysts have discounted media speculation that Nine would
seek a break-up of its assets in order to help pay down debt.
In addition to Nine, one of Australia's three free-to-air
television networks, the group also owns magazine publisher ACP,
the online media company nineMSN, Acer Arena and ticketing
agency Ticketek.
"Nine has done a very good job of doing cross-platform
(advertising) sales," said Citi analyst Justin Diddams.
"If you have a number of market-leading assets and
positions, it means advertisers and ad agencies have to deal
with you. It does provide you with some advantage," he said.
