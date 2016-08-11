Carlyle, founder raise $394 mln in partial exit from Brazil's CVC

SAO PAULO Aug 11 Carlyle Group LP and Brazilian
investor Guilherme Paulus raised a combined 1.230 billion reais
($394 million) from the partial sale of their stakes in
Brazilian travel agency CVC Brasil Operadora SA, a sign
investors are slowly returning to Latin America's largest equity
market.
In a Thursday securities filing, CVC Brasil said the
so-called restricted efforts offering, which took place the day
before, was priced at 20.50 reais. That represents a 3.8 percent
discount to CVC Brasil's closing price of 21.30 reais on
Wednesday.
Carlyle and Paulus had put a combined 60 million shares of
CVC Brasil up for sale, accounting for a 44.7 percent stake.
($1 = 3.1246 Brazilian reais)
