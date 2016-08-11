UPDATE 1-Carlyle, founder raise $394 mln in partial exit from Brazil's CVC

(Recasts to add details on offering, discount, background)
SAO PAULO Aug 11 Carlyle Group LP and Brazilian
investor Guilherme Paulus raised a combined 1.230 billion reais
($394 million) from the partial sale of their stakes in
Brazilian travel agency CVC Brasil Operadora SA, a
sign investors are slowly returning to Latin America's largest
equity market.
CVC Brasil said on Thursday that the so-called restricted
efforts offer was priced at 20.50 reais, representing a 3.8
percent discount to the stock's closing price of 21.30 reais on
Wednesday. Carlyle and Paulus had put a combined 60 million
shares up for sale, accounting for a 44.7 percent stake.
In a statement, São Paulo-based CVC Brasil said that
information on new shareholders and their respective stakes will
be available only on Aug. 16, when the transaction is expected
to be settled. Before the offering, Carlyle and Paulus had about
69 percent of Brazil's biggest travel agency.
Shares in the company had shed 18 percent of their value
since July 20, when speculation of the combined stake sale began
to mount.
The successful conclusion of the transaction underscores the
extent to which Brazil's image has improved in recent weeks
among investors.
Expectations that President Dilma Rousseff will be impeached
this month are fanning optimism that what critics say are years
of interventionist policies and budget profligacy in Latin
America's largest economy are a thing of the past.
Proceeds from the deal will go directly to Carlyle and
Paulus, because the transaction was a secondary offering. Both
shareholders hired the investment-banking units of Bank of
America Corp, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Morgan Stanley & Co
to manage the transaction.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
Prior to the CVC Brasil deal, Brazilian companies and their
shareholders had raised 3.416 billion reais through
restricted-efforts offerings in four transactions.
($1 = 3.1246 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Larry
King/Keith Weir)