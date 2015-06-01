CVC takes over German perfume retailer Douglas

FRANKFURT, June 1 Private equity firm CVC
Capital Partners on Monday agreed to buy German perfume
retailer Douglas from U.S. buyout group Advent and the Kreke
family for an undisclosed sum.
The Kreke family, which held a 20 percent stake, will
reinvest in Douglas through a joint holding company, CVC said in
a statement.
Chief Executive Henning Kreke, who will continue to head the
chain, said: "We look forward to partnering with CVC as a
reliable and strong, long-term partner who will support the
company with additional industry expertise and financial
resources, to ensure our continued growth."
The acquisition does not include the book retailer Thalia
and the fashion retailer AppelrathCuepper, the statement said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould)