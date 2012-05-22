BlackRock and others buy $1.6 bln stake in F1-source

SINGAPORE May 22 U.S.-based asset managers
Waddell & Reed, BlackRock and Norges Bank
Investment Management have bought a combined $1.6 billion stake
in motor racing company Formula One from its private equity
owner CVC Capital, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
After the deal, CVC's stake in Formula One has dropped to
about 40 percent from 63.4 percent, the source said, adding that
the three institutions bought the Formula One stake over a
period of time.
Formula One is preparing for a Singapore IPO, which could
raise between $2.5-$3 billion and the company is set to start
pre-marketing the deal on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Companies mentioned in this report were not available for
immediate comments. The source was not authorised to speak about
the matter publicly as the information is private.
Finance Asia first reported the news.