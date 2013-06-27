CVC reaches fundraising limit on soaring investor demand -source

| NEW YORK, June 27
Partners Ltd has raised more than the 10.5 billion euros ($13.7
billion) it can accept for its latest flagship fund in just six
months and will have to turn down money, a person familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The Financial Times earlier reported that CVC had attracted
pledges from investors totaling more than 14 billion euros. CVC
started fundraising in January with a 9 billion euro target and
has a so-called "hard cap" of 10.5 billion euros it cannot
exceed without consent from existing fund investors.
CVC declined to comment.
Private equity fundraising took a hit during the 2008
financial crisis as investors fretted over the future of
debt-laden deals and opted for what they perceived to be safer
assets. By raising the second largest buyout fund since the
financial crisis, CVC has shown the market has turned.
Blackstone Group LP last year raised a $16 billion
private equity fund, the largest since the financial crisis, but
took four years to secure the money from investors.
Other firms have exceeded their fundraising targets of late.
Advent International Corp raised 1.5 billion euros more than its
7 billion euro target for its latest fund and BC Partners Ltd
raised 500 million euros more than its 6 billion euro target.
To be sure, CVC's fund, CVC European Equity Partners VI, had
offered sweeteners to investors. For example, it offered not to
charge fees on 5 percent of commitments received before the
so-called first close, when investors are asked to commit to the
fund, according to market research firm Preqin.
Neither do all private equity fundraising efforts prove
successful. Apax Partners LLP, which like CVC had a 9 billion
euro fundraising target for its latest buyout fund, said last
week it had managed to raise just 5.8 billion euros.
This is because a clearer picture of fund managers that are
capable of delivering returns even through a downturn is now
emerging in the minds of investors. Money is piling into such
managers at the expense of others.
The private equity fundraising market remains crowded, with
276 buyout funds collectively targeting $226 billion in capital
commitments, Preqin said this week.
CVC European Equity Partners V, a 10.8 billion euro buyout
fund the firm raised in 2008, was valued at 1.3 times its
investors' money as of the end of March, according to Standard
Life European Private Equity Trust Plc, an investor.
Its predecessor fund, the 6 billion euro CVC European Equity
Partners IV raised in 2005, was valued at 2.1 times its
investors' money. Private equity funds typically have a 10-year
lifespan and are therefore judged on a long-term basis.
Founded in 1981 and active in Europe, U.S. and Asia,
London-based CVC has invested in companies across most sectors
of the economy, ranging from sports rights management Formula
One to warehouse retail store chain BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.