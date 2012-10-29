CVC chairman Smith to retire, succeeded by trio

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
LONDON Oct 29 CVC Capital Partners said on Monday that Chairman Michael Smith would retire in January 2013, when the private equity firm is expected to start raising about 10 billion euros ($12.93 billion) for its latest fund.
Smith, who had been at CVC for 30 years, will be succeeded by Donald Mackenzie, Rolly van Rappard and Steve Koltes as co-chairmen.
The three have worked together at CVC for more than 20 years, Mackenzie said in a statement.
CVC, which earlier this year sold a 10 percent stake to a group of sovereign wealth funds, is expecting to start raising its latest fund next year.
It is targeting about 10 billion euros for deals, people familiar with the situation have previously said, which would make it one of the largest funds since the financial crisis.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.