CVC raises $214.5 mln from PT Matahari block trade -IFR

BRIEF-Xoma receieves notice to terminate license agreement from Novo Nordisk
* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons
HONG KONG, March 3 CVC Capital Partners Ltd has raised 2.49 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($214.5 million) from the sale of a block of shares in PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk , IFR reported on Monday.
The block of 190 million shares priced at 13,100 rupiah a share, a discount of 6.4 percent to the Friday close of 14,000 rupiah, the report said. IFR is a ThomsonReuters publication.
Goldman Sachs was sole bookrunner on the transaction, IFR reported.
CVC and PT Multipolar Tbk raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their stake in Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store in March last year.
* Home Bancshares- on april 20, board of co approved increase in number of directors on board pursuant to company’s restated articles of incorporation
* Almonty Industries-reached agreement with Global Tungsten & Powders Corp on termination of loan agreement; co to issue to gtp 27.6 million shares at C$0.3325 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: