UPDATE 1-CVC in Swiss Orange bidder talks -source

* CVC talking to rival Providence about Swiss telecoms
merger -source
* Could merge Sunrise with Orange Switzerland -source
* Talks preliminary, deal conditional on Orange auction
-source
LONDON, Dec 1 Private equity group CVC is
holding talks with a rival buyout firm about merging its Swiss
telecom business Sunrise with Orange Switzerland, a person
familiar with the situation said.
CVC had held preliminary discussions with
Providence Equity Partners over a possible merger if Providence
won the auction for France Telecom's Swiss mobile
operations, the person said.
There is no agreement between the two firms and any deal is
highly conditional, the person added.
Such a tie-up would require Providence to beat a number of
other private equity firms and rival telecoms groups.
Providence is up against buyout groups Apax, EQT
and Doughty Hanson, as well as Egyptian telecoms
tycoon Naguib Sawiris, Liberty Global's Cablecom and a
team of Xavier Niel and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, people
familiar with the matter previously said.
Binding bids for group are due on Dec. 12, with bankers
expecting the company to fetch about 1.5 billion euros ($2.02
billion).
CVC held conversations with potential bidders about buying
or merging with Orange at a later date, Reuters first reported
in September.
The FT said on Friday that CVC has let the banking
consortium that financed its Sunrise buy-out last year work with
Providence on the equity group's bid for Orange.
France Telecom excluded CVC from the auction over fears its
presence in the process would deter other bidders. It was also
concerned that any tie-up would run into regulatory hurdles,
people previously said.
An attempt by France Telecom to merge the two businesses
failed in 2010 after competition regulators ruled a reduction to
two players from three would be bad for consumers.
France Telecom hopes to have a binding deal for Orange by
the end of the year, with a closing in the first quarter of
2012, CFO Gervais Pellissier told Reuters in an interview last
month.
CVC, which manages capital for 300 institutional,
governmental and private investors, declined to comment.