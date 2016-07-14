版本:
MOVES-Cathrin Petty joins CVC Capital to head European healthcare

July 14 Luxembourg-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners hired Cathrin Petty as a partner and head of its European healthcare business.

Petty, based in London, joins from J.P. Morgan, where she was head of healthcare in EMEA. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

