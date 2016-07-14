MOVES-Cathrin Petty joins CVC Capital to head European healthcare

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Luxembourg-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners hired Cathrin Petty as a partner and head of its European healthcare business.
Petty, based in London, joins from J.P. Morgan, where she was head of healthcare in EMEA. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: