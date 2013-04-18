版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-CVC Credit Partners says Stuart Levett and Julia Agafonova join co

LONDON, April 18 CVC Capital Partners : * Stuart Levett and Julia Agafonova join CVC Credit Partners

