公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一

Vista Equity Partners to buy Cvent for about $1.65 bln

April 18 Event management software maker Cvent Inc said it agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $1.65 billion in cash.

Cvent stockholders will receive $36 in cash per share, a premium of 70 percent to company's last close on Friday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

