Vista Equity Partners to buy Cvent for about $1.65 bln

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Event management software maker Cvent Inc said it agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $1.65 billion in cash.
Cvent stockholders will receive $36 in cash per share, a premium of 70 percent to company's last close on Friday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP