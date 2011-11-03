版本:
CVR reports problem while restarting Kansas refinery

 Nov 3 CVR Energy (CVI.N) said on Thursday it
experienced a major mechanical problem while restarting its
115,700-barrels-per-day refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas
following a turnaround.
 CVR expects full crude rates at the refinery will be
delayed by 10 or 12 days.
 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)

