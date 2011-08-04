UPDATE 1-CVR increasing heavy crude runs at Kansas refinery

* CVR says Coffeyville runs at maximum sour slate

* CEO Lipinski sees big WTI discounts prolonged

* Turnarounds planned for Q4, Q1 at Coffeyville refinery

* Rates seen at 90-95,000 bpd during Q4 turnaround

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Aug 4 CVR Energy Inc (CVI.N) increased the amount of heavy sour crude processed at its Kansas refinery in the second quarter this year to 21.2 percent of the total, nearly double that of a year ago, Chief Executive Jack Lipinski said on Thursday.

"That's up from 17.2 percent in the first quarter and also up from about 12 percent a year ago," Lipinski told analysts on the company's second-quarter earnings conference call, adding that the current level is the maximum amount of heavy sour crude the refinery can run.

The CEO said the company set a record of processing 24,600 barrels per day of heavy sour Western Canadian Select crude at the 115,700 bpd refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas.

He said the WCS discount to West Texas Intermediate, the U.S benchmark, surpassed $17 during the quarter. And as a Midwest refiner, CVR already benefits from WTI's deep discount to ICE Brent CL-LCO1=R and other global crudes.

"While this is not a barn-burning discount, we continue to maximize our runs of heavy-sour crudes so long as these differentials continue," Lipinski said.

Brent's premium to WTI CL-LCO1=R has surged for months with increasing inventories at the landlocked U.S. crude contract delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma and lack of pipeline infrastructure to bring that oil to the refinery-heavy U.S. Gulf Coast.

Several proposals to open that route with new or reversed pipelines are on tap, but Lipinski said the discount could be prolonged despite such efforts as U.S. onshore oil production keeps rising.

"I really believe that we can see prolonged or even higher spreads, just simply because (U.S.) crude is near $100 a barrel. There are new technologies. You're doing to see shale oils, you're going to see conventional drilling, you're going to see everything increase," he said.

Regarding operations, Lipinski said CVR was planning a bifurcated turnaround at the Coffeyville plant, with some work on tap for the fourth quarter this year with more to come in the first quarter next year.

He said the plant would continue to operate at reduced rates of 90,000 to 95,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter while work was ongoing. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)