CVR Energy enters into deal with Carl Icahn

April 19 Crude oil refiner CVR Energy Inc said it has signed an agreement with Carl Icahn that clears the way for shareholders to accept the billionaire investor's $2.26 billion buyout offer.

About 55 percent of CVR's outstanding shares have been tendered so far in the $30 per share offer.

CVR had adopted a shareholder rights plan soon after Icahn reported a 14.5 percent stake in the company in January.

"The board is not recommending that stockholders tender into Icahn's offer and continues to believe CVR Energy's potential long-term value exceeds $30 per share," the company said on Thursday.

