CVR Energy enters into deal with Carl Icahn

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
April 19 Crude oil refiner CVR Energy Inc said it has signed an agreement with Carl Icahn that clears the way for shareholders to accept the billionaire investor's $2.26 billion buyout offer.
About 55 percent of CVR's outstanding shares have been tendered so far in the $30 per share offer.
CVR had adopted a shareholder rights plan soon after Icahn reported a 14.5 percent stake in the company in January.
"The board is not recommending that stockholders tender into Icahn's offer and continues to believe CVR Energy's potential long-term value exceeds $30 per share," the company said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.