UPDATE 1-CVR Energy to buy Wynnewood OK refinery

* Deal: $525 million plus $100 million working capital
* Acquisition adds second Midwest refinery to lineup
* Expected to close by year-end
HOUSTON, Nov 2 Texas-based CVR Energy Inc
(CVI.N), a one-plant refining company, announced plans on
Wednesday to up that count to two in the latest deal involving
a refinery changing hands.
CVR will buy Gary-Williams Energy Corp's 70,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, for $525
million plus working capital estimated at about $100 million.
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2011.
CVR owns a 115,000 bpd refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas. The
addition of the Wynnewood plant will increase the company's
processing capability to 185,000 bpd in the Midwest, where
depressed U.S. crude prices have been a profit boon for
refiners in the region throughout the year.
Oversupply of West Texas Intermediate crude oil at its
delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, has pushed prices to
double-digit discounts to London's Brent and other global
crudes. That means Midwest refiners and others that process
WTI-priced crude pay less for oil than their peers.
"Both facilities have access to a variety of
cost-advantaged WTI-price-linked crudes," CVR said in a news
release.
WTI's discount to Brent stretched to $22 last month, but
has recently narrowed, hitting $16.83 at Wednesday's close on
the New York Mercantile Exchange. CL-LCO=R
CVR isn't the first Midwest refiner to beef up its holdings
with the purchase of a rival. Earlier this year Holly Corp
bought Frontier Oil Corp for $2.85 billion to create
HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N). The deal combined Holly's plants in
Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah with Frontier's in Wyoming and
Kansas.
Other recent refinery deals include Valero Energy Corp's
(VLO.N) $625 purchase of Murphy Oil Corp's (MUR.N) 125,000 bpd
refinery and associated logistics in Meraux, Louisiana;
ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) announcement in July that it would
split off its refining arm into a separate company in 2012; and
Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) sale of its 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio
refinery to PBF Energy.
CVR Chief Executive Officer Jack Lipinski said the company
expects to use capabilities of its storage facilities in
Cushing with its Midwest crude oil gathering business to save
money on crude purchases at both plants.
Gary-Williams is based in Denver with marketing an
operations in Oklahoma. CVR said it would "transition out" of
Denver once the deal closes while retaining Oklahoma
operations.
Gary-Williams said in a release that a "sizable group" of
Denver employees will keep their jobs to support other company
operations there, including oil and gas exploration and
production, real estate and investment management.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)