UPDATE 1-Icahn-controlled CVR Energy fails to find bidders

July 26 CVR Energy Inc, majority owned
by investor Carl Icahn, said it did not receive any credible
acquisition offers during its 60-day sale process despite
contacting more than 30 potential bidders.
Icahn, who now owns about 82 percent of the crude oil
refiner after his $30 per-share tender offer secured majority
shareholder support, had called for the sale of the company in
February citing its vulnerability to volatile refining margins.
Then a minority shareholder in CVR, he had named larger
refiners Valero Energy Corp, Western Refining Inc
, HollyFrontier Corp, Tesoro Corp,
Marathon Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhilips as
possible buyers.
He later said selling CVR would not be easy.
CVR said on Thursday its adviser Jefferies & Co reached out
to independent refining companies and private equity firms,
among other bidders.
However, it did not name the parties and a company
spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.
CVR said in its statement that Icahn does not currently
intend to seek to sell the company.
Icahn has said that continual shopping of CVR, which
operates refining plants in Kansas and Oklahoma with processing
capacity of more than 185,000 barrels per day, could be
disruptive to its operations.
The company also transports fuels to customers through
tanker trucks and pipeline terminals, and has a crude oil
gathering system serving Kansas, Oklahoma, western Missouri,
southwestern Nebraska and Texas. It also has a stake in
fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP.
Shares of Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR have consistently
traded below Icahn's $30-per-share-bid since the company started
to look for bidders on May 24. The stock closed at $27.65 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.