CORRECTED-Icahn wins CVR Energy battle

May 7 Carl Icahn won control of oil refiner CVR
Energy Inc on Monday as shareholders backed his $2.6
billion takeover, ending a three-month long tussle with the
company's board.
Icahn said at least 63 percent of CVR's shares had been
tendered to his $30-a-share offer.
With the purchase of these shares, which will occur on
Monday, the Icahn group will own about 69 percent of CVR's
outstanding shares, Icahn said in a statement.
The activist-investor can now replace seven of the company's
nine directors with his nominees as planned.
Icahn, who wants to resell CVR, said he will extend the
offer to May 18. He plans to merge CVR with one of his
affiliates, if he ends up owning 90 percent of the company.
CVR, which had been resisting the hostile bid, scrapped a
shareholder rights plan, or poison pill, last month after 55
percent of the company's shares were tendered to Icahn's initial
offer that lapsed on April 2.