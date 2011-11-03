UPDATE 2-CVR Energy says not looking for another US refinery

* CVR Energy buys coveted Midwest asset

* Says will process shale, Canadian crude at plants

* Planned turnaround in Q3 2012 at Oklahoma refinery

(Adds details, byline)

By Selam Gebrekidan

Nov 3 After a six-year search, CVR Energy (CVI.N) said on Thursday it has found the perfect asset in the Midwest and is not looking for more.

The Texas-based company, which announced on Wednesday it will buy Gary-Williams Energy Corp's 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, for $525 million plus $100 million in working capital, said that it is not looking at other refineries in the United States.

CVR told analysts on its third-quarter earnings call that the deal was in the making for six years. When completed at the end of the year, it will add to the company's 115,000 bpd refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas.

"We want to absorb this first," a company executive said.

"It took us six years to get the right one, and we believe we got the right one, so I wouldn't say that we're in the market for another refinery right now," he added.

Previous-owner Gary-Williams spent over $100 million for capital improvements at the Wynnewood refinery prior to the deal, which improved the refinery's sour crude processing capacity. The plant can now run 25 to 30 percent sour crude.

CVR said it plans to process both tight shale oil produced in the U.S. Midwest and increasing Canadian imports at both the Kansas and Oklahoma plants.

The plants will especially benefit from growing production in the Bakken tight oil play in North Dakota, that raised the state's production to a record high above 444,000 bpd.

THE MIDWEST EDGE

CVR Energy has been among U.S. Midwest refiners to rake massive profits out of the record spread between London-based Brent LCOc1 and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 over the last year created by a supply glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub.

Third quarter refinery margins at CVR's Kansas plant alone jumped a whopping 154 percent from last year's levels.

Nonetheless, a CVR executive said he expects the spread between Brent and WTI crudes will narrow to the cost of transporting the crude glut in the Midwest to the Gulf Coast refining hub, which will be priced around $3.50 to $4.00 a barrel.

The company has its own crude-gathering system with some 36,000 bpd capacity in the Midwest and is currently building an additional 1 million barrel storage at the WTI crude delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, which it expected to be completed in 2012.

CVR will undertake planned turnaround at the Wynnewood refinery in the third quarter of 2012 that is expected to last a month. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)