公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一

BRIEF-CVR Energy probing explosion at Wynnewood Refinery

Sept 30 CVR Energy Inc : * Says launched immediate internal investigation into cause of boiler explosion

at refinery on Friday that killed one employee and critically injured another * Says damage at the refinery was limited to the boiler

