CORRECTED-Icahn offer gets 55 pct CVR Energy shareholder support

April 3 Top shareholder Carl Icahn said 55
percent of CVR Energy's shares were tendered into the
billionaire investor's $2.26 billion offer.
"I stand ready, willing and able to pay $2.26 billion to
purchase all CVR shares that I don't currently own as soon as
the board permits me to do so," Icahn said in a letter to the
board of the company.
Icahn, who plans to sell CVR, holds a 14.5 percent stake in
the company.
Last month, Icahn said he would drop the $30-a-share offer
if at least 36 percent of outstanding stock was not tendered.
