UPDATE 3-Icahn gets 55 pct of CVR shares; proxy fight looms

* Icahn says 55 pct of CVR stock tendered to him
* Icahn has nominated nine board members
* CVR shares up 6 pct
April 3 About 55 percent of CVR Energy Inc's
outstanding shares were tendered into Carl Icahn's $2.26
billion takeover offer for the crude oil refiner, setting the
stage for a showdown between the billionaire investor and the
crude oil refiner.
CVR shares, which have risen more than 18 percent since
Icahn unveiled his stake in the company in January, were up 6
percent at $28.84 at midday Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
Icahn, who has offered to buy CVR for $30 a share with hopes
of quickly reselling the refiner, had said he would withdraw his
bid if less than 36 percent of the company's shares were
tendered.
He will now press forward with a proxy fight to place nine
directors on the company's board. Icahn is CVR's top shareholder
with a 14.5 percent stake in the company.
In a letter to CVR's board, Icahn suggested that his board
nominees be seated. Failing that, "we will move to the next
phase of our campaign - the proxy fight," he wrote.
"Once we win the proxy fight, we will replace the current
CVR board with my slate, which intends to remove the poison pill
immediately," Icahn wrote.
Poison pills are shareholder rights plans designed to thwart
takeovers. Such plans allow companies to issue new shares if a
suitor acquires shares over a certain threshold. CVR adopted a
shareholder rights plan soon after Icahn reported his stake in
the company.
CVR downplayed the significance of the results of the tender
offer, noting that Icahn cannot purchase any more shares at this
time because of the poison pill.
"The real choice for stockholders will be at our annual
meeting where they will decide whether to elect Mr. Icahn's
hand-picked nominees," CVR said in a statement.
TOUGH SALE?
In early March, Icahn estimated a sale of the company could
fetch as much as $37 a share and could attract potential buyers
such as Western Refining, HollyFrontier, Tesoro
Corp, Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum
or ConocoPhilips.
However, he later said selling CVR "will not be easy."
Eliecer Palacios, energy sector specialist at Maxim Group,
said it was hard to believe that someone other than Icahn would
be interested in buying the company.
"Best of luck trying to sell CVR at $37 per share ... I
think he picked the wrong company to unlock shareholder value,"
Palacios said.
Icahn's takeover offer for CVR includes a "contingent value
right" that would enable shareholders to receive additional cash
if the company were sold for more than $30 a share.
The shareholder support for his offer comes after a series
of setbacks for the corporate raider-turned-activist investor.
Last year, he gave up on his years-long public campaign
against Lions Gate Entertainment and dropped his
attempt to get board seats at Clorox Co. In August,
prescription drug maker Forest Laboratories fended off
his efforts to get board seats.