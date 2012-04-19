UPDATE 3-CVR strikes deal with Icahn; makes way for $2.26 bln bid

* CVR removes poison pill
* CVR still doesn't recommend Icahn's $30/shr offer
* Icahn looking for $35/shr offer to sell CVR
April 19 Carl Icahn won his battle with oil
refiner CVR Energy Inc, striking a deal that puts the
billionaire investor in the driver's seat to force a sale of the
company.
CVR scrapped a shareholder rights plan it adopted in January
after Icahn built a 14.5 percent stake, but stopped short of
recommending his $2.26 billion offer.
Icahn, who is looking to buy CVR and resell it, expects his
offer of $30 per share to flush out better deals and said he
will settle for any cash offer of at least $35 per share.
Icahn's bid for CVR includes a "contingent value right" that
would enable shareholders to receive additional cash if he
manages to sell the company for more than $30 per share.
The company's shares rose 8.5 percent to a 50-month high
of$30.25 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
At this price, Icahn's initial stake of 14.5 percent, which
he had picked up for nearly $19 a share as disclosed in a
January regulatory filing, will fetch a premium of about 59
percent.
However, Eliecer Palacios, an energy sector specialist at
Maxim Group, does not appear very confident of Icahn finding a
buyer for the company, given the eroding refining margins faced
by the industry.
At least for now, the activist investor plans to merge CVR
with one of his affiliates if he ends up owning 90 percent of
the company.
About 55 percent of CVR shares were offered under Icahn's
initial tender offer that lapsed on April 2.
"The board has decided to permit CVR Energy stockholders to
determine whether or not they wish to sell their shares at the
price offered by Icahn," CVR said.
CVR, however, added that it was not recommending the tender
offer as it still believes that the current offer undervalues
the company.
Seven of CVR's nine directors would be replaced with Icahn's
nominees if at least 36 percent of CVR shares are offered in a
fresh tender.
Icahn said amended tender documents would be sent to
shareholders within three business days.
"Icahn has made a lot of runs at a lot of companies. This is
about how far he has got ... They do not have a signed merger
agreement yet," said Roy Behren a portfolio manager at The
Merger Fund
The fund primarily invests in companies involved in pending
mergers, takeovers and other corporate reorganizations.
During the new tender offer period, CVR will be allowed to
seek alternative acquisition proposals, the company said.
ASSET BASE
At the heart of the takeover battle are CVR's two refineries
in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
Refineries in the Midwest, which has seen a glut of crude
coming from shale fields in the Bakken region of North Dakota
and Montana, have been running at nearly full capacity as they
are benefiting from refining cheaper crude.
That high utilization has led to an oversupply of refined
products in a region where there is little means to ship fuels
to other markets.
CVR also owns majority interest in fertilizer producer CVR
Partners LP, which was taken public in 2007 by Goldman
Sachs Group Inc.