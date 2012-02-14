UPDATE 3-Icahn urges CVR Energy to sell itself

* Icahn says share price does not reflect high refining
margins
* Says CVR CEO to discuss suggestions with board
* Shares rise 2 pct
By Swetha Gopinath and Vaishnavi Bala
Feb 14 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
urged crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy
to put itself on the block, saying the company's stock price did
not reflect its high profit margins.
Icahn, CVR's biggest shareholder with a 14.54 percent stake,
said in a regulatory filing there were three or four possible
buyers who could benefit from a deal with CVR Energy.
"Shareholders would be better served if (CVR Energy)
commenced a process to put itself up for sale, rather than
pursue the limited initiatives announced by the (company)," said
Icahn, who had picked up the stake in CVR barely a month ago.
On Monday, CVR said it would start paying a quarterly
dividend and sell a portion of its investment in majority-owed
unit CVR Partners to fund a special dividend payment.
At the heart of Icahn's argument is what the industry refers
to as crack spread -- the difference between the cost of crude
oil and the price refiners charge for motor fuel.
"(CVR) is a small company with only two refineries. As a
result, shareholders face an unfavorable risk reward ratio since
they bear not only the risk of a decline in crack spreads, but
also the risk of production interruptions which would reduce the
upside from high crack spreads," Icahn said in the filing.
The company's refining margin per barrel of crude oil
throughput nearly tripled to $25.03 per barrel for the three
months ended September 30, 2011. This is much higher than larger
peer Tesoro's refining margin of $16.53 per barrel for
the same period.
CVR Energy, with a market value of $2.2 billion, has been
among U.S. Midwest refiners to rake massive profits out of the
record spread between London-based Brent and U.S.
benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) over the last
year created by a supply glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery
hub.
INVESTORS NOT GAME?
Shares of the company were up 2 percent at $27.53 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They have
gained 68 percent since November, when they touched a year-low.
"Icahn's trying to shake it up, see what he can do. If he
doesn't get it done, he will bail out," said an investor who did
not want to be named. The investor, who is one of the top
shareholders of the company, said he was not looking to sell his
stake.
"I don't think it's necessary to sell the company. I
actually think the plan they have started on is a good one. They
just need to increase the dividend, that would be a positive."
Another unnamed investor said he would tender
shares only if the company got a good offer.
Icahn has had some high-profile disappointments last year in
fights at Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Clorox Co
and Forest Laboratories Inc. Last
month, he dropped his hostile bid for Commercial Metals Co
.
Steve Eames, a spokesman for CVR Energy said, "We
are aware of Mr Icahn's suggestion that we run a process to sell
the company. The board and management remain focused on
delivering further value to our shareholders in the future."