Icahn makes tender offer for CVR Energy

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Feb 16 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn made a tender offer to acquire crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker CVR Energy for $30 a share, and proposed a new slate of directors to the company's board.
The $30 cash offer is a 9 percent premium over CVR's Wednesday close on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.